COLUMBIA CITY — Richard Hosler, 72, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Sept. 29, 2019, at Ashton Creek in Fort Wayne.
Richard was an exceptional man to know and love. Although he accomplished much, he was a humble man, whose greatest source of pride was found in his family.
On Nov. 29, 1946, Richard Leon Hosler was born to his proud parents, Frank and Ila (Shambaugh) Hosler. He joined an older sister, Shirley and brother, Phil. In the following years, two more sisters would arrive, Sharon and Sheryl.
Richard was honorably discharged from the Army on May 24, 1968, from Vietnam. After returning home, he returned to his job at Harvester, where he had been employed since he graduated from Columbia City High School in May 1965.
He had a strong work ethic that was vital to the success that he had throughout his life. Through hard work and dedication, he was able to expand the family farm, restore old tractors, and even got to play in the dirt while running the ditching machine.
Those he left behind on Sept. 29, 2019, include Shirley Schlotterback, Phillip (Nancy) Hosler, Sharon Davis, Sheryl (Carl) Winters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Ila Hosler; niece, Debbie Mock; and brother-in-law, Larry Davis.
Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Holy Rosary was recited at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Burial took place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Masses.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.