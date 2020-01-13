CHURUBUSCO — The Whitley County Democrats will meet on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8:30 a.m. at Brevin’s Restaurant, 200 S. Main Street, Churubusco at 8:30 a.m.
Special guest speaker will be Chip Coldiron, veteran and teacher at Norwell High School in Wells County. Coldiron is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.
Guests will order off the menu on their own. Please RSVP via email to vsade8@gmail.com by Thursday afternoon if you plan to attend.
