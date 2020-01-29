CHURUBUSCO — Gordon L. Gilbert, 88, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Churubusco on April 21, 1931, to Jasper and Helen (Rowland) Gilbert. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1950.
After high school he served in the United States Army.
Gordon was married to Eva Garrison at E.U.B. Church in Churubusco, on July 11, 1953.
He worked for Gordon & Sloffer for nine years, right after his time in the Army. He then started Gilbert Plumbing, and worked for himself for 55 years.
He had a love for the outdoors and shared it with his family. He was an avid reader and gardener. For 23 years Gordon and Eva would do mission work in Oklahoma with United Methodist Church.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eva Gilbert; two daughters, Cammie LaRue and Orrisa (Jim) Daily; a brother, Roland (Elaine) Gilbert; four grandchildren, Seth (Melissa) LaRue, Grant (Rachel) Daily, Megan (Darrick) Hoopingarner and Matthew (Cecilia) Daily; and nine great-grandchildren, Lucy, Jude, Bela, Bryn, Hudson, Oliver, Lillian, Lynlee and Laken.
He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard Gilbert and Eddie Gilbert; two sisters, Sally Gardner and Sharon Gilbert; a grandson, Nathan LaRue; and a great-grandson, Timothy LaRue.
Services were held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Burial with military honors took place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Churubusco United Methodist Church Food Pantry or the Rescue Mission.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
