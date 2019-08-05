Happy birthday today to Connie Teghtmeyer, Jeannie Childs, Lynn Gross, Harold Weaver and to three generations of the same family — Zachary Fensler, Paul Von and Caleb Walker; and tomorrow to Dave Taylor, Craig Campbell, Kirsten Allman and Barb Jones; to Mary Ann Hazen and Claire Wagner on the 10th; Erin Lampe, Toye Mauzy, Amy Motter, Mark Kessler, Jennifer Myers, Shelbi Krecik, Wayne Krider, Richard Boggs, Britney Sloffer, Missy Crawford Schreiner and Jackson Rosswurm on the 11th, Trevor Shively, Bernie Wappes and Jack Johnston on the 12th; Jim Horne on the 13th; and Taylor Amber, Travis Collingsworth and Monica Nichols on the 14th.
Happy anniversary this week to Gary and Ann Gordon on the 12th; and Chad and Nikki Brown, and Jack and Rita Burks on the 14th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Cat Day today, tomorrow is Book Lover’s Day, Garage Sale Day is the 10th, Son’s and Daughter’s Day on the 11th, Vinyl Record Day is the 12th, Left Hander’s Day is the 13th and Creamsicle Day is the 14th.
The summer is winding down, and with that comes back-to-school season. The crowds on the roads — well, it gets more complicated. Please keep your eyes open and your phones off. After all, everyone deserves to be safe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.