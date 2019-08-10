CHURUBUSCO — The community is encouraged to visit the annual Fine Arts Festival in downtown Churubusco from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 to celebrate fine arts in the community and show their support of the library. It is the same day as the annual Busco Block Party.
Library board member and art show organizer Shanna Fleetwood said this event is one-of-a-kind.
“We don’t want this to be a craft bazaar. Churubusco already has one of those and it’s awesome,” Fleetwood said. “We want the Fine Arts Festival to sell art that will stand the test of time. Something that could become a family heirloom.”
Artists exhibiting at the festival are mostly local, but others who wish to take part are welcome, she said. Patrons will find artwork in a variety of mediums, including painters, ceramics, sculptures, woodworking, jewelrymaking, print making and fiber arts, among others. About 20 artists take part.
Parking is located in PNC parking lot and admission is free.
“We close off Line Street and the vendors set up right on the street,” Fleetwood said. “There’s live music, so bring a chair.”
In the adjacent parking lot, families and individuals can take part in the block party festivities, with local businesses, food and kids’ activities.
Fleetwood said the fine arts festival was something she wanted to see happen when she joined the library board six years ago.
“I knew the first contribution I wanted to make was to start a fine arts festival that would not only promote the fine arts in Churubusco but would act as a fundraiser for the library as well,” she recalled. “A library is about broadening your horizons and so is art."
“I am an artist and art educator, and when I joined the library board I became aware that they could benefit from a fundraiser,” she continued. “All of the proceeds from the booth fees goes to the library. The festival also brings added awareness to the library and its programs.”
She estimates that about 300 people visit the festival each year.
Some of the local artists taking part include: Watercolors by Jill, Lady Luck Gems, Tim Wilkins, Bill Claxton, JA Art Studio, The History Center, Samantha Fulk, Creations by Lolo & Parrot Pottery, The Basket Case, Ainslie Designs, Glenn’s Natural Honey, Gretchen Meinzen, Zoe Anweiler, Pour Earl’s Paintings, Allison Strangland and Thunderbird & Co.
Vendor applications are available online at: www.buscolibrary.org.
