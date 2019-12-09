WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Jacob M. Septer, 22, of Huntington, was arrested Nov. 30 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Tyler R. Schneider, 22, of Vioin, N.J., was arrested Dec. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
Yashira I. Martinez, 21, of Vine, N.J., was arrested Dec. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, OWI controlled substance and OWI endangering a person.
Remy P. Richard, 42, of Oakland Park, Fla., was arrested Dec. 1 by the Indiana State Police, charged with false informing and refusing to identify self.
John E. Uzubell, 61, of Pierceton, was arrested Dec. 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving.
Ian M. Mallane, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Brandon C. Hudson, 35, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Ronda D. Helsel, 57, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Shannon L. Tope, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 4, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Gregory T. Ball, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 4 by the Indiana State Police, charged with dealing a schedule 1, 2 or 3 controlled substance resulting in death.
Beau J. Spaw, 22, of Winona Lake, was arrested Dec. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department for a civil court hearing.
Brandon S. Penman, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Ashley L. Riecke, 29, of Madison, was arrested Dec. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with dealing in methamphetamine.
Cody L. Bade, 28, of Churubusco, was arrested Dec. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department for a civil court hearing.
Marty D. Collins, 24, of Warsaw, was arrested Dec. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft and burglary.
Joseph D. Bone, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 6 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with probation violation.
Austin D. Beachy, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se — controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Jill M. Hoffman, 60, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash — attended vehicle and criminal mischief.
Scotty L. Kessler, 37, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 8 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Jerikaa F. Kunneke, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Opter Johnson Jr., 50, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 8 by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, charged with auto theft.
Oliver D. Pettis, 36, of Elkhart, was arrested Dec. 8 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and OWI controlled substance.
Timothy H. Branning, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.