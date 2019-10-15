COLUMBIA CITY — Drivers in Whitley County could see some significant changes to the U.S. 30 and CR 500E intersection in the coming years.
The Indiana Department of Transportation hosted a community input meeting last week to discuss a proposed plan for the intersection, which sees a variety of traffic.
INDOT officials said the intersection does not have enough traffic to warrant a traffic signal, but the agency has sought ways to improve safety.
There is an industrial park to the north and an elementary school to the south, as well as an equine hospital and the Union Township Fire Department. During school hours especially, there is significant traffic crossing over the highway, which INDOT officials say contributes to the intersection being more at-risk for severe-injury crashes.
INDOT is proposing a “Median U-Turn” intersection, similar to the “Michigan J-Turn,” which would require all vehicles on CR 500E to turn right onto the highway. If the driver wants to continue on CR 500E or turn left onto the highway, they would first turn right, then cross into the left lane and make a U-turn back in the opposite direction.
INDOT officials say this will prevent drivers from crossing the highway at a 90-degree angle, which more commonly result in serious-injury crashes.
The cost of the intersection re-haul would be between $800,000 and $1.2 million, which would include adding pavement in the median to allow for the U-turns, which would be especially long to accommodate for buses and tractor-trailers that would likely utilize the intersection. A wall would be placed across the current intersection so vehicles could not go straight across.
There are four of these intersections in Indiana so far, including one at U.S. 30 and SR 101 in Allen County, as well as U.S. 41 and SR 114. INDOT officials say the intersections now have less traffic accidents — down from 22 to seven after four years at the U.S. 41 intersection, and from five to two at U.S. 30 and SR 101.
If INDOT moves forward with the project, it would likely take place in the summer of 2021, during summer break for the schools.
INDOT hosted a meeting at Coesse Elementary School last week, in which several people came forward to offer their opinions about the plan.
Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel, who has been an active participant at the state and local level on the topic of U.S. 30 and its future, was first to speak.
Daniel acknowledged that the highway is not part of his jurisdiction, but urged INDOT to consider long-term plans for the highway.
“I think it’s important to focus on the long-term vision of U.S. 30 — recognizing that different intersections have these issues, figuring out what the long-term plan is, and whether or not this is a bandaid,” Daniel said. “We need to make sure we’re focusing on the future, and more importantly, the residents who have to cross that intersection everyday.”
Individuals on the local and regional levels have discussed making U.S. 30 a limited-access highway with less intersections and stoplights to streamline traffic.
“What’s Indiana going to do?” asked Paul Johnson. “I was told they were considering an interstate from Fort Wayne to Chicago. They’ve got to make up their minds now. You have to look forward. The plan before was to have a bridge for CR 500E.”
About 25,000-30,000 vehicles travel through Whitley County via U.S. 30 every day.
Though traffic accidents do occur, Union Township Fire Chief Aaron Oliver said there haven’t been many at the CR 500E intersection compared to others.
Oliver pulled data from the past 14 years. He said the department in Union Township has had 71 total calls since 2005. Of those, none have been fatal traffic accidents. There have been eight accidents with injuries and 48 property damage accidents.
“My point is, while you are very correct, this has the potential of being a safety hazard intersection, people have learned to navigate it fairly well,” Oliver, a 22-year member of the fire department, said.
Oliver showed more concern for the CR 400E intersection, which he believes would have more traffic if the changes are carried out at CR 500E.
“I appreciate the work put into this, but I think leaving it alone in this instance is probably a better option,” Oliver said.
Vicki Hinen, a teacher at Coesse Elementary School, said the intersection is dangerous for those commuting to school.
The intersection currently has reduced-speed times before and after school to improve safety at the intersection, but Hinen says that’s not enough.
“I’m here to tell you, we can’t leave it alone. When we have dismissal and when kids arrive, this is a very dangerous intersection,” Hinen said. “We have families with children in their cars trying to cross that intersection. I hope we never have a day when a family gets hit. For those who are against it, come sit in our parking lot before and after school. It’s hellacious to get across.”
Individuals may contact INDOT through Oct. 25 to offer their opinions on the project. INDOT officials assure the community it will keep the public apprised of any decisions made about the intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.