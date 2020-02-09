WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Jonathan D. Hillsburg, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 2 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Alexander R. Callahan, 22, of Indiana, was arrested Feb. 2 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Maxwell A. Chapin, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Julian C. Hatcher, 24, of Valparaiso, was arrested Feb. 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Kirstie L. Sheets, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving.
David J. Lambert, 44, of Pierceton, was arrested Feb. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Katherine S. J. P. Juarez, 37, of Larwill, was arrested Feb. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of hypodermic needles and two counts of failure to appear.
Michael W. Raber, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Sheldon A. Straessle, 21, of Roanoke, was arrested Feb. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia and intimidation.
Elizabeth K. Mabie, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Brian P. Cox, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Lillian C. Smith, 27, of Gary, was arrested Feb. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Ignacio Marin Macias, 38, of Pierceton, was arrested Feb. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Gregory A. Turk, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while never licensed, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Larry T. McCleese, 41, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Timmie D. Johnson, 62, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Mark D. Priest, 50, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 4, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Dylan K. Marshall, 29, of Pierceton, was arrested Feb. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Jamie M. Hiestand, 37, of Indiana, was arrested Feb. 6, charged with failure to appear.
Russell L. Yates, 54, of Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to return to lawful detention.
Shawn C. Restrepo, 36, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Opter Johnson Jr., 50, of Indiana, was arrested Feb. 7, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Chase A. Richards, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with burglary and theft.
Jonathan A. Carpenter, 36, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, OWI per se — controlled substance, driving while suspended prior, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and OWI endangering a person.
Chantel M. Byers, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Silvia Silva, 46, of South Bend, was arrested Feb. 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Marivel Salinas, 46, of North Chicago, Ill., was arrested Feb. 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Michael D. Minier, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI with .15 gram or greater.
