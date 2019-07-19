KENDALLVILLE — It all started with Jake Brumbaugh more than the 30 years ago.
But for the last two years, at least, the Lemper family has a stranglehold on the Round Robin Showmanship Championship Trophy.
Case Lemper out-dueled seven other competitors to take the fair's top 4-H prize Thursday night.
"It's amazing," Lemper said. "There's no better feeling in the world."
One of the first people to congratulate him was his sister, Callie, who won the 2018 Round Robin Showmanship title. After Case's name was read, she said, "It's coming back home."
"It's awesome to keep it in the family," Case Lemper said.
Lemper won the premier showmanship title for boer goats to qualify for Thursday's main 4-H event.
Other competitors were Kaitlynn Hogeston (horse and pony premier showmanship representative), Maddie Richards (sheep), Meghan Taylor (swine), Jocelyn Winebrenner (dairy goats), Robert Rogers (beef), Makenzie Resler (dairy) and Austin Stump (dairy steer).
Each competitor was left out of the competition for the species they won premier showmanship title.
The event started in the horse and pony area, then moved to the swine/sheep/goat barn.
Janet Brumbaugh made it from the horse and pony arena in time to see the competition in the large animal beef and dairy barn. Her husband, Jake, had brought the round robin trophy competition to Noble County.
"All of the counties around us had it," Janet Brumbaugh said. "He felt we should have it too because we have good showmen."
The first time the trophy was awarded was 1984.
Case Lemper may have gotten to hold the trophy as the winner, but he had some scary moments, particular when showing sheep, the first species after the horse showmanship competition. Twice, the sheep Lemper had been given to show slipped through his grasp and ran away.
"It was rough in the beginning," Lemper said. "I just knew I had to stay calm and keep a confident presentation to the judge."
Lemper managed to keep his composure despite extremely warm conditions Thursday evening.
Throw in the stress of competing at such a high level, and Lemper called the round robin competition "very exhausting, mentally and physically."
Other highlights from Thursday's competition included the induction of four families into the Noble County Livestock Hall of Fame. Those families were: the Bill Emmert family; the Bob Rhea family, the Lynn Garrison family and the Danny Stangland family.
The Brumbaugh family presented $1,000 Teegan Brumbaugh Scholarships during Thursday’s Round Robin Showmanship competition to Alyvea Bender and Nathan Konger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.