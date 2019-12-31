Happy birthday today to Jimmy Allman; tomorrow to Max Depew, Patty Moore and Jake Hyndman; Lexy Noyes, Lynn Snyder, Dan Serafini and Cameron Ray on the 4th; Derek Noyes, Tim Troyer, Ryan Stahl, Sara Tavassol, Kevin D. Gilbert, Grant Osbun and Liz Schemm on the 6th; Sara Deck, Mindy Barnhart, Laney Schenher and Cameron Tusing on the 7th; and to Amanda Lemish, Jenna (McClure) Rosswurm on the 8th.
Happy anniversary to Bob and Sandy Lane on the 6th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Science Fiction Day today, tomorrow is Drinking Straw Day, Trivia Day is the 4th, Bird Day is the 5th, Technology Day is the 6th, Bobblehead Day is the 7th and Bubble Bath Day is the 8th.
Wisdom, it is said, is largely knowing what to overlook — and when! Have a safe and wonderful New Year!
