CHURUBUSCO — Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, of Churubusco, recently invested back into the community to promote a potentially life-saving mobile application.
“We recognized a very unique opportunity to assist our local first responders through an ingenious marketing initiative that could help save lives,” stated a news release from the business.
The application, called Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency), allows first responders to retrieve the user’s vital information in the event of an emergency. The information can be taken on the ambulance to the hospital for staff in emergency rooms.
The application can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. The code for free use is 2907, thanks to the efforts of the funeral home.
“Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is making this potentially life-saving app available for you to download in the community as a way of showing their gratitude for allowing them to serve you,” the news release states.
Once the app is downloaded, the user fills out information so it is available in an emergency. The app is available to the entire community, regardless of age.
More information can be found at www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.
