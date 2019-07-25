COLUMBIA CITY — Ewe won’t believe this coincidence.
Nine-year-old 4-H first-timer Carter Bills won two awards at this year’s Whitley County 4-H Fair: Supreme Ewe and Rookie Showmanship.
Thirty-four years ago his father, Andy Bills, won the same two awards.
Like father, like son.
“I love 4-H,” says Carter, who won Supreme Ewe with his sheep, Dori, and Rookie Showmanship with Sally.
Actually, it’s more appropriate to say Carter and Sally together won Rookie Showmanship because in that class the handler is being judged on show technique and how well he or she presents the animal to the judges.
In judging the Supreme Ewe competition, the judges look at the lamb’s conformation — how close it is to physical standards established for the animal.
Andy, who won the same awards 34 years ago, said of Carter’s success, “It was awesome. It’s something you work for on a daily basis. I know what it takes to win.”
Participating in 4-H goes beyond just showing animals, Andy believes. “For me the 4-H thing is we are teaching them life skills they can use as adults. The lessons you learn from 4-H carry over.”
Carter will be a fourth-grader this fall at Coesse Elementary. He plans to stay in 4-H.
As for the coincidence of father and son winning the Supreme Ewe 34 years apart, well, maybe it’s not quite such a coincidence. Both Andy and Carter got their lambs from the same breeder.
