July 12
Whitley County 4H Fair
13 special patrol details
9 traffic stops
3 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
06:20 Welfare check, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
08:49 Ordinance violation, 200 block of South Line Street.
09:56 Protective order violation, 300 block of East Hanna Street.
10:00 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
12:51 Golf cart inspection, 400 block of East Jackson Street.
13:47 Suspicious activity, 500 block of North Line Street.
14:24 Disabled vehicle at SR 205 and US 30.
15:27 Warrant service on South Elm Street.
16:55 VIN inspection, 500 block of South Chauncey Street.
17:56 Theft/drive off, 300 block of South Main Street.
19:21 Welfare check, 200 block of East Hanna Street.
19:43 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
19:56 Fight, 300 block of North Elm Street.
21:03 Alarm, 300 block of South Towerview Drive.
23:11 Suspicious person at Diplomat Drive and Line Street.
23:19 Fireworks complaint, 500 block of North Main Street.
July 13
Whitley County 4H Fair
8 special patrol details
6 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 citizen assists
00:05 Driving complaint, 1200 block of East SR 205.
01:19 Criminal mischief, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
02:15 Suspicious activity, 300 block of North Wayne Street.
12:28 Animal investigation, 100 block of South Main Street.
14:17 Theft, 300 block of South Whitley Street.
18:51 Recovered property at City Hall.
19:55 Alarm, 500 block of East Hanna Street.
19:57 Noise complaint, 100 block of East Raleigh Court.
20:54 Property damage crash at fairgrounds.
21:55 Ordinance violation, 300 block of North Walnut Street.
22:12 Vehicle lockout at fairgrounds.
July 14
Whitley County 4H Fair
7 special patrol details
3 traffic stops
02:05 Suspicious activity, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
09:37 Animal running at large at Main and Maple streets.
10:36 Vehicle lockout at fairgrounds.
13:20 Animal neglect, 700 block of West Lincolnway.
13:47 Ordinance violation at fairgrounds.
16:15 Assist another agency, US 30 at CR 600E.
20:36 Parking violation at fairgrounds.
20:57 Child safety, 300 block of East Market Street.
21:47 Driving complaint, US 30 at Line Street.
22:56 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Frontage Road
July 15
Whitley County 4H Fair
15 traffic stops
10 special patrol details
4 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
04:40 Alarm, 300 block of South Eagle Glen Trail.
09:31 Child safety, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard.
10:02 Repossession, 200 block of South Chauncey Street.
12:02 Public warning test at City Hall.
13:24 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
18:10 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Wolf Road.
20:42 Child safety at US 30 and Main Street.
20:19 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of East Raleigh Court.
July 16
Whitley County 4H Fair
10 special patrol details
8 traffic stops
4 vehicle lockouts
2 ordinance violations
08:01 VIN inspection at City Hall
09:05 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons.
10:03 Property damage crash, SR 9 at Countryside Drive
12:01 Alarm, 600 block of West Park Street.
13:36 Golf cart inspection, 400 block of East Jefferson Street.
14:13 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Line Street.
16:09 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive.
17:54 Incorrigible juvenile, 200 block of South Walnut Street.
19:49 Suspicious activity, 300 block of West Wallace Avenue.
20:43 Repossession, 400 block of East Raleigh Court.
21:18 Child abuse, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road.
22:52 Fight, 300 block of South Main Street.
23:46 Juvenile, 300 block of North Chauncey Street.
23:56 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
July 17
Whitley County 4H Fair
11 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
2 parking violations
01:17 911 hang up, 500 block of South Norris Court.
05:07 Traffic hazard, Lincolnway at Park Street.
09:10 Alarm at fairgrounds.
11:09 Animal neglect at Depoy and Westchester drives.
13:11 Property damage crash at fairgrounds.
13:39 Theft, 800 block of East Countryside Drive.
14:18 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
15:06 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Main Street.
15:34 Criminal mischief, 300 block of South Main Street.
15:50 Ordinance violation, 500 block of East Van Buren Street.
18:49 Harassment/intimidation, 400 block of West Wallace Avenue.
19:32 Animal investigation, 100 block of West Frontage Road.
20:16 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of South Douglas Avenue.
22:54 Harassment/intimidation, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard.
July 18
Whitley County 4H Fair
12 traffic stops
5 disabled vehicles
4 special patrol details
3 ordinance violations
2 vehicle lockouts
01:39 Unsecure premises, 800 block of East Business 30.
02:41 Suicide/attempt on East Jeffery Drive.
03:20 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street.
07:37 Unwanted party, 200 block of South Whitley Street.
08:42 Burglary, 300 block of North Elm Street.
10:50 Sex crime, 500 block of North Elm Street.
11:20 Assist fire department, 1200 block of East SR 205.
12:42 Child safety, 200 block of East Jackson Street.
14:57 911 hang up, 200 block of North Line Street.
16:28 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street.
16:33 Property damage crash, SR 9 at Frontage Road.
17:13 Animal running at large, Line and Market streets.
19:09 Animal investigation, 900 block of South Line Street.
19:14 Juvenile, 100 block of West Van Buren Street.
19:40 Indecent exposure, 100 block of South Chauncey Street.
20:33 Domestic disturbance, 2100 block of Bobwhite Lane.
20:40 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Market Street.
22:09 Criminal trespass, 300 block of East Market Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.