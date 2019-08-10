WOLF LAKE — The "Hot Onion" 5K Run/Walk was held Aug. 3 in conjunction with Wolf Lake Onion Days.
The top male finisher, as well as overall race winner this year, was Chris Lower, of Albion, with a time of 22:04.
The top female finisher was Sarah Lake, of Albion, with a time of 25:32.
