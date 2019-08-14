CHURUBUSCO — Theresia J. (Ihrie) Aumsbaugh, 91, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages-Pine Valley, of natural causes after a very long and rewarding life.
She started her life in Kendallville, Indiana, on Nov. 4, 1927. She was the sixth and youngest child of Orrie and Mary Ihrie.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1946.
Theresia married Robert N. Aumsbaugh on March 29, 1947.
Theresia lived most of her adult life in Churubusco, Indiana, where she worked along with her spouse as part owner, bookkeeper and salesperson for Aumsbaugh Furniture. Later on she was a receptionist at Aquatec Water Treatment and retired from Jones Insurance as an insurance agent after many years of service.
Along with that, she was a devoted Catholic, a life-long Fighting Irish Football fan and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She enjoyed reading books and her newspaper “religiously”. She liked shuffleboard, euchre and bridge as well. She was totally independent in her thinking and actions and would share her views when asked.
Theresia is survived by one son, Randy C. (Jennifer) Aumsbaugh of Inman, South Carolina; a daughter, Mary (Paul) Long, of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Jill (Brad) Graham, of Westerville, Ohio; Anthony Dollier, of Auburn, and Kyle Aumsbaugh of California; four great-grandchildren, Madison and Owen Dollier Carson and Brady Graham.
She was preceded in death by one son, Robert "Nick" Aumsbaugh on Oct. 21, 2013; sisters, Paquita Kurtz, Amy Gongwer and Eileen Krull; and two brothers, Devon and Donald Ihrie
Calling was held and the Holy Rosary was recited at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Memorials are to the Masses.
Officiating was Father Francis Chukwuma.
Burial was at Lakeview Cemetery, Kendallville.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.