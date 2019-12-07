CHURUBUSCO — Bad things happen. But that doesn’t mean life has to be bad.
That’s the message David Francisco — a singer from Knoxville, Tennessee and a 2018 American Idol competitor — came bearing to Churubusco and Central Noble Jr./Sr. high schools on Friday.
His talk was part of a speaker series called Choices Matter, which tours at high schools across the U.S. and talks about the effects distracted driving has.
Francisco knows how devastating a crash from reckless driving can be. He’s a paraplegic because of one of those wrecks.
It happened like this: one day in 2016, Francisco was riding his bike home from Blackbird Academy, an audio school in Nashville, Tennessee, to feed his dog.
Then, a driver, who he later discovered was a heavy drug user and not taking medication for bipolar disorder, hit him when he was crossing an intersection.
His back was “snapped,” spinal cord damaged and the inside of his left forearm was sliced open, he said.
Luckily, a Jimmy John’s driver who happened to have gone to medical school saw him on the pavement. She pulled over and tied a tourniquet around his arm to stop the bleeding.
“She saved my life for sure,” Francisco said.
Then started a lengthy hospital stay and physical therapy, since he had been paralyzed from the waist down. During that time, Francisco said he spent months crying, mourning the opportunity he thought he had lost.
“The doctors told me I’m never gonna walk again. I feel like I’m never going to be in a relationship. I’m never going to get back to music again,” Francisco said of his thoughts at the time.
But then, after reading a book written by a survivor of the Holocaust and how he found life after experiencing genocide, Francisco found inspiration to fight for his own life.
It taught him that choosing your response to a bad situation is always an option.
“That’s the more important thing than what happens to you is how you respond to it,” Francisco said. “That defines who you become, is how you respond to what happens to you.”
Later, after Francisco decided not to press charges against the driver and legal proceedings were resolved, he met with her at a coffee shop to tell her he forgave her for what she did to him.
“Forgiveness helped her, but also helped me,” he said. “It helped me because I was able to then focus on therapy and recovery instead of anger and resentment and bitterness.”
Francisco finished his talk by offering ways to not be distracted drivers or helping friends to not be, like turning your phone into do not disturb mode before getting behind the wheel.
That lesson of choosing your response resonated with Central Noble SRO David Worman.
“You can’t choose what happens to you. You can choose how you react to it and we’ll go from there. I think that’s even bigger than the distracted driving,” Worman said.
He also thought Francisco did a good job of connecting to the high schoolers, and said he walks through the same emotional processes with the kids Francisco touched on in his talk.
“I always try and put it back on them. What can you do about it? Can you can you go back and fix whatever just happened? No. What can you do moving forward?” Worman said.
