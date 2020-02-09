One year ago
The Salvation Army of Whitley County reported a record number of donations for the previous year.
Jessica Hockemeyer, of the Whitley County Election Office, was presented with the Voter Registration Official of the Year award on behalf of Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
Five years ago
Former Whitley County auditor Jennifer McGuire was sentenced to 5.5 years for stealing money from the county. However, 18 months of the sentence was suspended.
Northeast Indiana school superintendents, including Smith-Green Schools Superintendent Galen Mast, gathered at an educational forum to call for more education al funding for public schools.
Churubusco’s girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night for Darby Allen, Brooke Yarnelle, Olivia Huelsenbeck and Montana Martin.
Churubusco’s Chase Downing and Caleb Partin advanced to wrestling semi-state.
50 years ago
A crowd of about 1,500 people visited the Churubusco High School gymnasium for the Smith-Green band parents’ sponsored event — donkey basketball. A total of more than $1,000 in ticket sales were reported.
The Churubusco Rotary Club honored 48 high school pupils for scholastic achievement.
Steve Smith, a junior, and Harriet Ross, a senior, pupils at Churubusco High School, were named local winners of the annual Current Affairs Contest, conducted by Time magazine. The winners were selected from more than 2.5 million pupils from across the U.S. and Canada.
A $2,150 budget was discussed and decided by the Board of Directors at the Churubusco Chamber of Commerce. Budget items included administrative fees of $500, membership fees of $25, industrial development for $100, public relations for $100, clean up and fix up for $300, parking for $375 and projects such as Halloween and Christmas decorations for $850.
A first place in Group I enabled Churubusco High School’s mixed clarinet quartet to entre state competition at Butler University. Linda Hurst, Jodi Mathieu, Anne Riecke and Marcia McEowen formed the group, which placed first in the District Solo and Ensemble Contest for Band Instruments at Portage Junior High School in Fort Wayne.
The board of trustees of the Peabody Library in Columbia City accepted plance submitted by the architectural firm of Bradley and Bradley for an addition to the library building. The addition, which would be on the west side of the structure, would provide more than 4,000 square feet of space. The total cost of the addition and equipment was approximated at $145,000.
Churubusco Super Dollar was selling Elf shortening for 59 cents a can, three cans of chunk tuna for $1, a half-gallon of Orchard orange breakfast drink for 49 cents and Swiss steak for 99 cents a pound.
