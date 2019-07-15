COLUMBIA CITY — The man who was allegedly driving the vehicle involved in a crash that killed a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department K-9 has a criminal history dating back to 2008, including multiple felony convictions.
Clarence Shearer was identified as the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle from Marshall County. Police were in pursuit of Shearer last Wednesday afternoon in a multi-county police chase that began in Marshall County, when a car was allegedly stolen at gunpoint near the LifePlex gym off U.S. 30 in Plymouth.
Shortly after, an Indiana State Police trooper spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 near Foxfarm Road in Kosciusko County. When other officers arrived, they attempted a high-risk traffic stop near Meijer Drive. However, the passenger exited the vehicle and the driver sped off, beginning a pursuit that continued eastbound on U.S. 30, a news release from the Indiana State Police states.
Whitley County Deputy Gary Archbold positioned his vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Charger, in the intersection of U.S. 30 and CR 450W, setting up stop sticks in an attempt to end the pursuit.
Shearer allegedly swerved to avoid the stop sticks and collided with the squad car, striking it in the passenger side and sending the car into the westbound lane of traffic.
The vehicle burst into flames, and despite great effort, officers were unable to get the K-9 patrol dog out of the Charger. K-9 Cas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her handler, deputy Archbold, was unharmed, according to the release.
The pursuit and crash involved officers from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, Warsaw Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Pierceton Police Department, Winona Lake Police Department and Indiana State Police. The Columbia City Police Department, Columbia City Fire Department and Richland Fire Departments also responded to the scene.
Members of local law enforcement, first responders and the general public saluted a procession of 25 police cars that brought the remains of K9 Cas back to town in a tearful ceremony.
Shearer received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was later taken to the Allen County Jail on other charges.
Shearer, age 31, of Fort Wayne, appeared in Allen County court on Monday. He was wanted for domestic battery and strangulation related to an incident in Fort Wayne in February, according to news partner WANE-TV.
According to a probable cause affadavit, Shearer allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the neck with both hands and punched her in the face, giving her a black eye.
It’s not his first encounter with law enforcement. Shearer was convicted of criminal confinement in 2008, receiving stolen property in 2009, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender in 2011 and failure to register as a sex or violent offender in 2015, according to WANE-TV.
As of press time, Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler had not filed charges related to the case; however, he indicated that he is working closely with local law enforcement, as well as agencies in Kosciusko and Marshall counties, to investigate the incident. Deputy Prosecutor Cory Spreen was present at the scene of the crash, shortly after the incident.
“Because the suspect is already off the street, it is my intention to be as thorough, methodical and careful as possible in the investigative phase to ensure that justice is done,” Sigler said in a statement.
Sigler said a news release will be issued when charges are filed. Follow updates on the case at inwhitleycounty.com.
