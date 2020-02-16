FORT WAYNE — The New Era show choir of Churubusco High School performed at the Homestead Classic Showcase show choir festival.
New Era tied for third among 14 smaller, mixed-gender choirs competing during the day Saturday. In the evening, New Era placed second among six finalists, tying with the champion Jay County High School Patriot Edition for best vocals.
The Homestead festival was billed as the largest in the nation, with 54 middle school and high school show choirs competing over two days.
The Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School’s New Generation competed Friday evening, taking the honors for best crew. Nobleville West Side Middle School won the Friday competition.
Churubusco show choirs compete again this weekend at Huntington North High School, with New Generation performing at 9:05 p.m. Friday and New Era performing at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Churubusco hosts its own show choir festival Feb. 28 and 29. New Generation will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday and New Era will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The host school will perform in exhibition and will welcome judges’ ratings but will not compete for placement.
Ryan Dawson directs the Churubusco New Era, assisted by Missy Baughman.
