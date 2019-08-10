Happy birthday today to Mark Reichert, John Gaff and Isaac Perlich; tomorrow to Ally Shambaugh and Truman Sade; to Robbie Martin, Nathan Wyss and Lucas Lehmkuhl on the 17th; Robin Stampe on the 18th; Brodie Hackett on the 19th; Emily Shafer, R.T. Refeld, Chuck Jones, Lorraine Shanabarger on the 20th; and to Tina Miller on the 21st.
Happy anniversary today to Ken and Judy Garrison; to Greg and Jeanine Childs and Damien and Carrie Addis on the 18th; and to Zac and Lindsey Hackett on the 19th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Relaxation Day today, tomorrow is Roller Coaster Day, Thrift Shop Day is the 17th, Mail Order Catalog Day is the 18th, Soft Ice Cream Day is the 19th, Chocolate Pecan Pie Day is the 20th and Senior Citizens Day is the 21st.
With "Back to school" well underway, please keep your eyes open for all our "little ones" out there. They do have a way of popping up in the most unexpected places. Be safe out there!
