Happy belated birthday July 18 to Tobey Deck, John Young, Jorel Longardner, John Lloyd Young II and Angie Perlich; and July 19 to Karly (McBride) Morgan and Mary Jane Myers; to Rick Krider on the 20th; Brandon Kope, Steve Maggart and Ken Wilkins on the 21st; Brandon Deck, Frank Tackett and Ann Poyser on the 22nd; Dale Duncan and Vicki Schenher on the 23rd; and to Carol McBride and Kenny Wilkins on the 24th.
Happy belated anniversary July 19 to Bob and Barb Hursey; and to Jack and Joan Allman on the 22nd.
Other reasons to celebrate last week included Nelson Mandela Day July 18, Daiquiri Day on the 19th, Moon Day was the 20th, Junk Food Day (and Ice Cream Day, coincidentally) was the 21st, Hammock Day was the 22nd, Vanilla Ice Cream Day was the 23rd and Cousins Day was the 24th.
Now that we are into the “dog days” of summer; keep an eye on your doggies! With the heat, and all the other weather related issues we have had this year, they depend on us for their day-to-day needs. Not just love and cuddles, but their very lives. To many of us, they are something akin to children — they have very real problems, in this weather. Keep them cool, as well as fed and cared for. While they might like a walk with you, there are times, when it just isn’t a good idea. So take a minute to review their environment; check for safety issues, make sure they have fresh water and a safe place to get out of the heat. Here’s wishing you all a safe and happy summer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.