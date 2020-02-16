ROME CITY — Sara J. Elliott, 77, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Elkhart, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1942, in Delphi, Indiana, to Harold and Helen (McDowell) Vaughan.
On July 2, 1965, in Muncie, Indiana, she married S. Rex Elliott. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2003.
She retired as an administrative assistant for Frick Services in Wawaka.
Mrs. Elliott was a member of the Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary and Kendallville VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary.
Surviving are a son, Kirk (Jennifer) Elliott, of Elkhart; a daughter, Susan (Daniel) Bentz, of Guyton, Georgia; seven grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, William Vaughan.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
Burial will be at Morning Heights Cemetery in Delphi on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd., #122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.