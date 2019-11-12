AVILLA — An arrest warrant served on an Avilla residence Wednesday night led to the arrest of six people, including three who face felony meth dealing/manufacturing charges.
The arrest warrant was executed by Avilla police at 404 Ley St.
All of the suspects were arrested shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday and booked into the Noble County Jail where they are being held pending the filing of formal charges, which is expected to take place Friday, according to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery.
Anthony M. McClellan, 28, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, Columbia City, was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. McClellan was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor.
Travis A. Bailey, 36, of the 400 block of Ley Street, Avilla, was booked on charges of dealing/manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Corey J. Nesbitt Campbell, 30, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was booked on charges of dealing/manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor.
Megan D. Watts, 27, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was booked on charges of dealing/manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cassandra J. Centers, 28, of the 1100 block of West High Street, LaGrange, was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor; and false report/informing, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jeramy M. Owsley, 29, of the 400 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was booked on a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Owsley was also held on a warrant charging leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. Owsley was held without bond.
Noble County Superior Court II Judge Steve Hagen had signed a search warrant for 404 Ley St., which led to the arrests.
