CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco boys basketball fans had a bit of nostalgia Thursday evening when they saw Jeff Perlich walk onto the floor carrying a basketball.
Perlich, a 1988 graduate and the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,019 points, presented an honorary basketball to junior Jackson Paul, who hit the 1,000-point milestone at the Eagles’ game against Lakeland.
Paul would have to double his points between now and his last game in 2021 to reach Perlich’s mark. However, crossing the 1,000-point milestone is a feat in itself, as Paul is one of only eight players who have done so in the Eagle uniform.
Perlich, whose son, Hunter, is a senior on the team, was happy to present the ball.
“It brings back a lot of memories,” he said.
With the accomplishment, Paul also joins the ranks of his brother, Jalen, a Churubusco High School graduate, who had more than 1,6000 career points.
Jalen drove back to Churubusco from college to witness the accomplishment.
“It was pretty neat,” said head coach Chris Paul, the boys’ father. “He has to make sure Jackson knows he has a long way to reach his number.”
Jackson admits to having his eyes set on his brother’s number, but he’s also focused on the team’s success as a whole.
“It’s a family battle. I want to beat him so I can have that over him,” he said. “But I couldn’t have done it without my teammates along the way, having them support me and allow me to play as a freshman and not get mad about it. It’s wonderful to be in this environment.”
Paul, along with fellow junior Luke McClure, began logging substantial minutes as a freshman. Perhaps more than improving his skills over the past three years, Paul has matured mentally — he’s better able to ride the ups and downs of the games.
“I threw a 15-year-old into the fire right away,” Coach Paul said. “I have to take some of the blame early in his career when he had some technical fouls and lost his composure.”
With less than 10 games left in his junior season, Jackson is a much different player.
“Jackson has logged a lot of minutes and played in a lot of big games,” Coach Paul said. “I’m proud of him for the way he handles his emotions now.”
Physically, Jackson isn’t the same player as he was as a freshman, as he’s put in “a lot of time in the weight room.”
“I was 135 pounds freshman year,” Jackson said. “When I went to the rim, I was hit all around and couldn’t finish the shots. We’ve had a lot of growth over the last three years and hopefully, it’ll transition into something for our team.”
Jackson was honored to have Perlich present him with the ball.
“Every record out there has his name on it. For him to give that ball to me — it really meant a lot,” Paul said.
The Eagles’ win against Lakeland that night was also coach Paul’s 50th victory in four seasons as the head coach at Churubusco.
