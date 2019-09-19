COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County 4-H Clubs, Inc. will be hosting its 6th Annual Autumn Harvest Festival at the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct 12.
There is no admission fee and parking is free for this event. All proceeds from will go to support the Whitley County 4-H Program.
The traditional Autumn Harvest Festival events will be back, including the Craft Show and Flea Market, Car Show, musical acts and many other activities throughout the day.
Several food options will be available, including “Fair Ice Cream” featuring several fall flavors — homemade pecan rolls in the morning, homemade pies in the afternoon. Kettle corn and chili cooked in a cast iron pot over the open fire will also be offered.
The event will also feature local food trucks and food vendors.
The fall Columbia City Farm Toy Show will be in the 4-H Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are also adding more activities for kids for the festival. Several community groups are helping with these activities,” said Jeff Geiger, Whitley County 4-H Inc.
The Whitley County Ag Museum will be open with several learning centers available. There will be an apple cider press set up to show how that process works, as well as having antique tractors on display near the shelter house.
Many kids activities are planned as well, including a Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull. Weigh-in will be at noon in the Small Animal Barn. The pull will start at 12:30 p.m.
Local 4-H Clubs will be doing activities and games geared toward kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another of the highlights for kids will be milking Daisy the Cow from 1-2 p.m. in the Ag Museum.
Several local music and entertainment acts will be performing throughout the day under the canopy by main concessions.
Forms to reserve a place for the Craft Show and Flea Market, Toy Show, Car Show and Food Vendors are available at the Purdue Extension Whitley County office, or at whitleycounty4h.com.
The 2nd Annual Autumn Harvest Festival Truck and Tractor Pull will start at 2 p.m. in the grandstands. General admission is $10 (ages 5 and under are free) and pit passes will be available for $15. This event will feature five classes of trucks and one class of single engine modified tractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.