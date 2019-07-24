Editor’s note: The following is a reprint of an article published July 27, 1994, in the Churubusco News.
CHURUBUSCO — Richard Krider, son of Jerome Krider — an original founder of the Churubusco Community Park — was named park director.
Krider replaces Steve Fleetwood, a long-time park employee.
The park board dismissed Fleetwood after he had gained employment with Navistar in Ohio. The board felt his lengthy commute kept him from performing his duties as needed.
After he graduated from Churubusco High School in 1962, Krider attended St. Francis College on a basketball scholarship.
Basketball and sports have been a continual part of his life — which suits him well for the multiple sports facilities offered by the park.
Before his present assignment, Krider has taught physical education and coached at several area schools. He has also been a caretaker and manager at Bear Lake Camp for three years.
He told the park board in his application that he enjoys working with area youth and families.
In the past, he has volunteered for the park on numerous occasions. Currently he lives on South Main Street with his wife, Connie, and children, Jathni, Jared and Jaasiel.
He has run a used car business from his home for the past 13 years.
Krider hopes that he can bring forth positive changes to the park — he is careful to point out that all of the people involved with the park in the past few years have done a very good job.
The changes he hopes to bring involve expanding the use of the park to year-round activities.
He was quick to list cross country skiing and snow sculpture contests as possibilities.
He also stressed the importance of communication between the community and the park personnel.
“The park is supported with tax dollars,’ He said, explaining why he though town people should get involved, “it’s the community’s park.”
Krider is open to constructive suggestions. Those interested can either contact him or attend the park board meetings held at the Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.