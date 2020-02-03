One year ago
Smith-Green Community Schools received two anonymous donations totaling almost $1,000 to cover school lunch costs.
The Whitley County Humane Society reported an optic in neglect cases and intake rate in 2018. The shelter saw more than 1,000 cats and dogs in the year.
Andrew Bowyer was named Snowcoming King at Churubusco High School. Other senior representatives were Nathaniel Keener, Micah Kreager, Parker Sturtz and Seth Tolin.
Junior Achievement celebrated 50 years in Whitley County.
Five years ago
The cost of school lunches at Churubusco Elementary school increased by 10 cents to $1.95 and to $2.15 at the junior/senior high school.
The Churubusco Town Council agreed to renew a three-way contract with Smith-Green Community Schools and the Churubusco Police Department for the employment of a school resource officer. The contract was approved by the school and Town Marshal Mike Engle. The police department would provide the officer and all equipment needed, and the school would pay the officer’s salary of $24.65/hour.
Churubusco’s wrestling team celebrated its seniors — Dean Gaerte, Dakota McGuire, Lyle McParlan, Dakota Keefe and Chase Downing. Head coach Sam Riesen also celebrated his 100th career win.
50 years ago
Churubusco’s Jaycees were in the process of finding the community’s Outstanding Young Educator.
Fifth graders in Whitley County were guests of the Shrine Club at the Shrine Circus. Busses, furnished by the Shrine Club, took the children to the Coliseum in Fort Wayne for the event.
Clarence Feist, chairman of the Whitley County U.S. Savings Bonds Committee, received a report revealing that the county’s savings bonds sales for December 1969 were $26,227, compared with $39,419 for the corresponding period in the year prior. Meanwhile, 34 of Indiana’s 92 counties reported sales gains for the month.
Bangs Variety Store was selling panty hose for 99 cents, runner carpeting for $2.98, canvas oxfords for $1.98, chocolate covered cherries for 59 cents and 42 valentines for 39 cents.
Barnhart Pharmacy was selling Valentine’s Day boxes of chocolates for $2.50 and 12.5-ounce cans of hairspray for 37 cents.
The Whitley County Farm Bureau was nearing its goal of 1,746 members.
The total balance of receipts for the town of Churubusco for 1969 was reported at $60,019.15.
Miss Barbara Ott and David Bilger were married in Huntertown in a candlelight ceremony.
