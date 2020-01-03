INDIANAPOLIS — Noble and LaGrange county schools fell under the state average for buildings meeting or exceeding federal accountability standards, with 9 of 29 schools hitting the mark.
The majority of schools received an “approaches expectations” grade, with two schools not meeting the federal expectations.
Indiana schools are receiving federal ratings on top of the widely followed state accountability grades — which won’t be released this year until after the 2020 legislative session — for the second year, according to the Indiana Department of Education.
“Indiana schools will be assessed under two accountability systems. In an effort to provide more clarity and move away from the issuance of two grades, however, the U.S. Department of Education approved IDOE’s ESSA amendment to Indiana’s plan allowing for schools to receive federal accountability ratings in lieu of federal accountability grades,” a state release said.
“To better serve schools for future successes, however, it is important we develop a single modernized state-legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent. Our kids, schools, teachers, and parents deserve it,” State Superintendent of Education Jennifer McCormick said in the release.
In this year’s federal ratings for 29 school buildings serving Noble and LaGrange county residents, just one exceeded expectations, eight meet expectations, 18 are approaching and two do not meet federal standards in the four-level rating system.
As usual, Westview School Corp. compiled the best report card in the area. Meadowview Elementary School was the sole building in the two counties to get the “exceeds expectations” rating, while its four other buildings all meet federal expectations.
Lakeland and Prairie Heights both had schools meeting federal expectations in the now-realigned Parkside Elementary and Prairie Heights High School.
East Noble also had two schools meeting expectations — Avilla Elementary and East Noble High School — but also had the two schools that were rated to not meet expectations in North Side and South Side elementaries in Kendallville.
All other schools in the area were rated “approaching.”
According to the state, more than 56% of high schools and 53% of middle and elementary schools in Indiana were at the “meets” or “exceeds” level on the federal ladder.
Noble and LaGrange counties fell below both of those marks. Three of seven high schools were rated “meets” or better, for 43%. The middle and elementary school level was lower, with only 6 of 22 in the top tier groups, 27%.
The federal ratings are generated by assigning points based on achievement in several measures including academic achievement in English and math, academic improvement in English and math, graduation rate, English language proficiency, strength of diploma and addressing chronic absenteeism.
East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson said the format of the federal rankings don't accurately reflect the quality of local education because of their complexity that grades things outside of instruction and achievement.
"The challenge with the federal rankings is the complexity of the system which include items such as attendance, ELL, and special education along with others. When schools continue to be held to a 'one-size-fits-all' accountability system, it does not demonstrate or highlight the true quality and experiential education that East Noble School Corp. provides to its students," Linson said.
“East Noble School Corporation will continue to focus on the 13 to 14 year educational journey that provides valuable curriculum connections and real world experiences to support college and/or career and life success upon graduation from high school. As we all know, this once a year state test is an annual moving target that does not demonstrate the true education that our students receive," she added.
Lakeland school posted some of the better ratings around the area, but Superintendent Eva Merkel said the district will continue to monitor students in efforts to bring schools that are “approaching” expectations up to the next level.
“Federal accountability challenges us to look very closely at our subgroups, which is a good thing. Obviously, where we are ‘approaching expectations,’ there is more work to do,” Merkel said. “Monitoring our progress with all kids and then putting appropriate interventions in place to help them find success is an ongoing process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.