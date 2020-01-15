CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s girls basketball team fell in a lopsided contest to county-rival Columbia City on Tuesday, 80-27.
Columbia City held the hosts scoreless for the first four minutes of the game. The girls had three field goals in the first quarter, while Columbia City racked up 19 points from six different players.
The onslaught continued in the second quarter, as Columbia City put up another 23 points, including eight from Olivia Shearer, while holding Churubusco to five points.
At halftime, Columbia City led 42-13.
Churubusco was unable to score a field goal in the third quarter — the only points came from a pair of free throws by Audrey Huelsenbeck. Columbia City put up another 22 points, and the visitors led 64-15 going into the fourth quarter.
Columbia City let off the gas in the fourth quarter, only scoring 16 points while giving up 12 points to Churubusco.
Huelsenbeck led Churubusco with seven points, followed by Molly Geiger and Myah Bear with six apiece.
Columbia City had four players who scored in double digits — Shearer and Madison Woodward each had 14 points, Carlie Mabie added 13 and Grace Schrader tallied 11. Nine players contributed to the scoreboard for Columbia City, and the team shot 22 for 27 from the free-throw line.
The loss drops Churubusco to 4-10 and Columbia City improved to 10-6.
