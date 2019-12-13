WASHINGTON — The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act delivers on Indiana’s defense priorities, said U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd.
The act passed the House of Representatives this week and awaits action in the Senate.
Banks serves on the House Armed Services Committee, which is responsible for authorizing funding levels for the military. Over the past several months, Banks has served on the NDAA Conference Committee, reconciling differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill.
“I’m proud of the final bill and conference report that passed in the House,” Banks said. “With this bill, Indiana will continue to be a hub for defense research and manufacturing.”
Banks said Hoosier priorities included in the act include:
• Hypersonics Transition Office – The act strengthens the partnership between the Department of Defense and universities by creating a hypersonics consortium. Purdue University and Notre Dame are leaders in these capabilities.
• Funding for Sonobuoys – The act exceeds the president’s budget funding request for sonobuoys by $50 million. Many of the United States’ sonobuoys are produced in Columbia City.
• Defense Research Security – The act requires the Secretary of Defense to establish enhanced information sharing procedures to collect appropriate information on any personnel participating in defense research and development activities other than basic research and to maintain appropriate security controls over research activities, technical information and intellectual property. This portion of the NDAA was inspired by Rep. Jim Banks’ legislation, H.R. 1678, Protect Our Universities Act.
• Military Spouse License Reciprocity – The act seeks to improve the portability of occupational licenses and certifications from state to state. This will help alleviate the burden military spouses bear when having to re-register a small business in a new state each time a service member gets reassigned to a military installation in a new state.
• Interagency Program Office / Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization – The act sets qualification requirements for the Interagency Program Office/FEHRM director and deputy director, and it instructs the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Veterans Affairs to appoint them jointly. It aims to strengthen coordination between Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs on electronic health records.
• Network of Veteran Support – The act creates a network of support for service members and their families. These networks are intended to improve service members’ mental health by engaging directly with families on the challenges service members experience, potentially preventing isolation and suicide.
Banks said key provisions in the act include:
• Space Force – The act recognizes space as a war-fighting domain and establishes the U.S. Space Force as the sixth Armed Service of the United States under the Air Force — the first new branch of the military since 1947 and a priority of President Trump.
• 3.1% Pay Raise – The act supports a 3.1% pay raise – the largest increase in a decade – and extends special pay and bonuses for service members. It also doubles the reimbursement allowance for professional licenses, takes steps to remedy child care wait list backlogs on military bases and improves the moving process.
• Repeals the Widow’s Tax – The act includes a three-year, phased repeal of the requirement that Survivor Benefit Plan payments be reduced by Dependency and Indemnity Compensation payments.
• Nuclear Modernization – The act fully funds nuclear modernization efforts across all legs of the triad and allows the Department of Defense to deploy low-yield nuclear weapons and increase plutonium pit production.
