CHURUBUSCO — Citing a need for more forward-thinking and planning for Churubusco, the Town Council voted to move to the next step for a potential sewer project that would extend the town’s services toward the Allen County line.
“I think we’re at the classic crossroads,” Council President Mark Pepple said. “We’ve been in this position for years. Do we want to take on the costs and go after growth, or do we just want to remain where we’re at?”
A special Town Council meeting was held last Tuesday to discuss preliminary plans for the sewer project, which would be paid for via a bond. The project would also include addressing infiltration issues in the current sewer system, as well as increasing the plant’s capabilities.
The new sewer line would include one lift station and nine man holes, with most of the sewage being moved via gravity. The line would run from the Dollar General area to the county line.
“We’ve kicked this around for some time. I think we need to decide where we want to go with it,” Pepple said.
No definitive decisions were made at the special meeting, but the council did decide to move forward with preliminary engineering to get a cost estimate in preparation for an open market bond. The project could be finished in as soon as nine months.
Though the area between the town and county line does not have significant housing at this time, the council hopes that providing the utility will encourage residential growth in the area. The area is not part of the incorporated town limits, but the councilmen agree that increased housing close to the town limits would be beneficial for the town as a whole — increasing traffic to local businesses and potentially increasing enrollment at Smith-Green Community Schools, an important task that community leaders have taken on.
“Does that growth go on our tax roll? No, but it will help the town as a whole,” Pepple said.
SGCS recently held a referendum to increase funds for the district related to decreasing enrollment, and therefore decreasing state funding, for the school system. Town leaders have committed to making changes in the community so a referendum will not have to be held again in the near future.
“The goal is to get more people here — more housing,” Councilman Nate VanHorn said.
Clerk-Treasurer Madalyn Sade-Bartl discussed different financing options with the council, stating that the state offers a bond option that has a lower interest rate; however, if the council chooses to go with the state funding, it could take two years or more to get the project off the ground. In the meantime, interest rates could increase.
The open market bond would likely come with a 3.75-4% interest rate. The current rate for the state bond is about 2-2.5%, but that could change by the time the town completes all of its requirements.
“SRF rates could increase by then,” Town Attorney Ron Felger said. “They’re extremely low right now.”
Currently, the town is paying 3.75% on its SRF bonds.
The council voted unanimously to move forward with the engineering to get an approximate price on the project. Then, it’ll pursue funding and consider moving forward with the project.
