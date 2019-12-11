Lucille Green
FORT WAYNE — Lucille “Lucy” (Keller) Green, 87, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019.
Born on Aug. 18, 1932, in Huntertown, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Raligh H. and Evie C. (Miller) Keller.
She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, United Methodist Womens Group, a member of the Civic Theatre Guild, the Follies, Girl Scouts, Brownies, and Cub Scouts.
She loved roller skating, boating, flying, and antiques, and making cards for all holidays. She also volunteered for many church activities and groups.
She is survived by her children, David H. (Barbara) Green, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Lonnie S. (Don) Peters, of Peculiar, Missouri; grandchildren, Jason Peters, Lisa Peters, and Kelsey (Alex) Heath; great-gandson, Grayson James Heath; sister, Pauline Troyer, of LaOtto; and sister-in-law, Berneta Keller, of LaOtto. She had a large number of nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lester “Buss” H Green; sister, LaVelda McCoy; brother, Isaac Keller; and sister-in-law, Beth Lampton.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Hockemeyer Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.
Inurnment will be at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
Memorial donations may be given to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
For online condolences please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.