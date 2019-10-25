CHURUBUSCO — One play made the difference in the entire game for Churubusco in sectional play, as a 12-0 lead quickly turned into a 14-12 deficit after fullback Jake Fulk was injured.
The Eagles came into Friday night’s sectional opener as the predicted underdog, hosting an undefeated Southwood squad that was ranked No. 3 in Class1A in both the Associated Press and the IFCA Coaches polls. The Knights handed Churubusco a season-ending 21-12 loss in Churubusco.
Though many picked Southwood to win the game, many opinions changed about one-fourth of the way into the game, as the Eagles came out firing on all cylinders. Churubusco’s defense stifled the Knights and the offense made big plays when needed.
With about four minutes left in the first quarter, the Eagle defense blocked a Southwood punt which Reese Wicker recovered on the 15-yard line, setting Churubusco up for its first score.
Fulk carried the ball twice, then Gage Kelly ran it in for a 4-yard touchdown play, giving Churubusco a 6-0 advantage at the 3:22 mark of the first quarter.
The Eagles’ defense came back and stuffed Southwood again — a possession that ended with an interception by Sam Wood. On the ensuing play, Fulk ran the ball 83 yards to score Churubusco’s second touchdown. With 1:10 off the clock in the second quarter, the Eagles led 12-0.
Southwood fumbled the ball on the first play of its next possession, recovered by Nick Nondorf, as the defense continued to put the pressure on the Knights.
Churubusco’s offense didn’t score on the ensuing drive, but the defense came back and forced another fourth down, giving Southwood’s offense little opportunity to get into a rhythm.
Then, with 5:42 left in the half — the game changed.
Fulk took the ball for his 11th and final rushing play of the game — and the final carry in his football career with the Eagles. After the tackle, Fulk didn’t get back up on his own, holding his knee in pain.
“Jake’s injury really threw us into a funk,” Sade said. “We had a hard time getting the momentum after that. Those were big shoes to fill.”
The Eagles struggled from the first play in Fulk’s absence — turning the ball over on downs, then giving up a 51-yard touchdown pass, making the score 12-7 with 1:58 left in the half.
Southwood continued to ride on its new momentum, scoring again after blocking a Churubusco punt. With 16.1 left in the half, the Knights took the lead, 14-12.
The teams both gave up possessions to start the second half. First, Southwood nabbed an interception in the opening plays, then Wicker picked up a Southwood fumble shortly after.
“Wicker had some monster hits,” Sade said. “He’s been a great player for us for four years.”
A few plays later, Southwood again intercepted a Churubusco pass.
Neither team got into scoring position until later in the third quarter, when the Eagles moved the ball almost all the way to the end zone in a drive that stalled on the 4-yard line.
Southwood ended the game with a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:16 left in the game, making the final score 21-12.
Despite his shortened playing time, Fulk tallied 122 rushing yards. Wyatt Marks came in to record 41 yards on nine carries, and the quarterback Wood had 69 yards on 18 carries.
Sade said the team will miss its seniors next season.
“There are 15 kids who have played their butts off and have had a great four years for us. There’s nothing to be ashamed of out there. They played hard the whole time,” Sade said.
As for Southwood, Sade hopes the Knights’ win streak continues.
“They’re a good football team. Hopefully, they go on and win the thing. They’re that good,” Sade said.
