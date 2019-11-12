Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 4F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 4F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.