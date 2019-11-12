COLUMBIA CITY – Planting seeds and helping these to grow sounds like the premise for an organization that focuses on gardening. But it is also the way the Salvation Army works when it comes to giving their clients a better shot at life.
Regina White was one of these clients. She used the analogy of seeds and growth to describe her experience. She turned to Whitley County Salvation Army for help when a divorce threatened to shatter her life.
“In my own life, as soon as the divorce started coming about I thought at first my life was over then I started watering here and there with different things I could do to empower myself to be more independent,” White said.
One of these life changing endeavors was signing up and participating in the Moving Up classes.
“[These] have helped me gain some new skills like the gardening so I can show myself that I can do it,” White said. “Yes, the Salvation Army has helped financially in the past, but having classes to help with life skills is so much more important. If you give a person a fish, you feed them for a day but teach them to and fish you feed them the rest of their life. That is what the Salvation Army has done for me.”
Helping Whitley County folks like White is the crux of the mission that the Salvation Army undertakes. Last month, a national commemoration of the Salvation Army was observed in the United States. The national observance and celebration of the organization was enacted in 1954 by President Franklin Roosevelt.
Although the presidential designation of the national week is more than 6 decades old, the organizations presence and impact in Whitley County goes back even farther in time. It was established Feb. 6, 1932 by Elgin and Edith (Schaefer) Koughn in the Foust Building. Edith was a Columbia City High School graduate from the Class of 1926.
As Whitley County Salvation Army Community Mission Specialist Christine Scroggs explained, The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God.
Each year, the local office marks the occasion of the national week by including the community in its celebrations. They host the Pink Ice Cream Fundraiser with Dairy Queen, and hold an open house for the community. This helps local folks see where the Salvation Army is located at and to become familiar with the programs it administers that are supported by public donations.
In 2018 the local Salvation Army assisted more than 370 households that included 1,025 individuals in Whitley County. Assistance and pledges totaled just over $20,000, Scroggs said.
“One of the most requested areas of help the Salvation Army provides is with utility bills, as this is assistance we provide year round,” Scroggs said. “Seasonally, we supply school supplies and shoes, help with work boots, help with food, clothing, coats, Christmas and many other areas.”
Unique to Whitley County is Baskets of Hope, which is funded through the Ladies Auxiliary.
“This program helps first time residents into our community with items such as towels, bedding, housewares and small appliance,” Scroggs said.
“We also collect socks for school to distribute with the school supplies and back packs, and have monthly classes in conjunction with the Purdue Extension office for self-improvement in areas like budgeting, gardening, nutrition, cooking, etc.,” she explained.
Donations made to the Whitley County Salvation Army stay in the county to help those in the community who need it.
“The donations given to the SAWC are used in several different ways, depending on the donation. If someone donates physical items, (depending on the item itself), it can be used to help our self-improvement classes, our Baskets of Hope Program, one of the pantries our clients use, or go directly to a client with a need that particular item will fill” Scroggs said.
When making a cash or financial contribution, donors have several options. The money can be earmarked for one of the SAWC’s programs, such as Energy Assistance, Tool for Schools or Grandparent’s Closet. For undesignated donations specific to Whitley County, Scroggs is free to use her discretion and put the funds where the donation is needed the most.
“If they don’t specify Whitley County at all, it goes to the Salvation Army at large,” she said.
Events like the National Salvation Army week are a way to keep the organization noticed in the community, Scroggs said,
“A main misconception I run into is getting people to realize we are still active and viable in our county,” Scroggs said, “and that the funds they give to us and specify for us, will stay with our county.”
The Salvation Army of Whitley County’s office is located inside the First Church of God at 1200 W. DePoy Drive, Columbia City. It is open 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, call Scroggs at 260-248-1711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.