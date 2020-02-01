FORT WAYNE — For the first time since 2010, some other team besides host Carroll was hoisting the sectional championship trophy on Saturday. The team to finally knock them off? The Garrett Railroaders.
“It’s pretty cool,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “We’ve won some other stuff before, but that’s the big one for us right now. There’s a bigger one that could happen next week, but right now, this is a milestone.”
It’s the first-ever team sectional championship for the Railroaders, and it ended a steak of nine straight titles by Carroll. Garrett will have a shot at the regional title next week, which would mean three weekends in a row of titles after it won the Northeast Corner Conference title last Saturday, but Kraus doesn’t want to look too far ahead.
The Railroaders finished with 208.5 team points, followed by Carroll at 192 and Columbia City with 171. Eastside came in sixth with 114 points, and Churubusco finished eighth at 91.
For the third time this season, Eastside’s Keegan Miller and Churubusco’s Reese Wicker have faced one another. On Saturday, it was in the title match of the 220-pound weight class.
On this stage last season, Miller pinned Wicker in the semifinals, then Wicker got revenge in the regional.
In the faceoff before the finals started on Saturday, the two exchanged a quick hug rather than just the standard handshake. Then after Wicker got the best of Miller with a 9-4 decision, they took a picture together near the podium.
“We’ve been friends since we were really young. When we got out there and wrestler, we know who is going to do what. It’s just fun to go out there and wrestle him a lot,” Wicker said.
The Eagle senior saw Miller win his first sectional title last year, and with the victory over him this season, Wicker was able to earn his first sectional title.
“It means a lot. Hard works pays off. I’ve fallen short the last couple of years, so it feels good to win it my final year,” Wicker said.
Eastside’s Lane Burns at 138 pounds and Churubusco’s Dominic Heath at 120 pounds were the other sectional champions from the area at the Carroll Sectional on Saturday.
Joining Burns at next week’s regional are his teammates Kristopher Patrick (160), Treyven McKinley (170), Jackson Wicker (182), Dax Holman (195) and Miller (220).
Other Churubusco wrestlers advancing to regionals are Zander Hord (106) and Korbyn Reister (126).
Garrett advanced nine wrestlers to next Saturday’s regional back at Carroll High School, and it had three individual champions on Saturday. Eastside has six grapplers advancing to next week while Churubusco moves on four.
One of the most dramatic matches of the day came in the 113-pound championship match between Garrett’s Colton Weimer and Carroll’s Ben Sloffer.
Weimer was up 3-0 with 40 seconds left in the match, when time was called for Sloffer. He ended up being checked for a concussion and passed concussion protocol to return to the match.
After earning a point for a quick escape, Sloffer was awarded a takedown at the buzzer, which had the Garrett coaching staff and fans enraged.
“Oh my gosh I had such a bad feeling when that happened. I thought that was a very, very, very poor call on the takedown at the end,” Kraus said.
“I just had to overcome it, can’t let this take me down. I’ve been working so hard. I can’t give up now,” Weimer said.
In the first period of overtime, Weimer was able to get the takedown for the victory and his first career sectional title.
“That was something. Just working hard, that’s what won it in the end,” Weimer said.
Hayden Brady at 106 pounds and Clayton Fielden at 170 also won their respective brackets for the Railroaders on Saturday. Also advancing for Garrett include Chandler Shearer (126 pounds), Mason Custer (160), Tyler Walden (182), Seth VanWagner (195), Cole Berman (220) and Nolan Hathaway (285).
