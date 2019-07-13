COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County residents are “giving where they’re living” more than ever before and their generosity was shown in grants totaling $133,500 awarded through the Community Foundation of Whitley County. Gifts to the Foundation’s Greater Good Fund paired with funding from private donors helped to make the following grants possible:
The Whitley County Council on Aging — $35,000 to be used as a challenge match to raise funding for their outdoor expansion project; made possible in part by a gifts from the William and Barbara Overdeer Fund and The Honorable Phil M. & The Honorable Patricia A. McNagny Community Fund.
South Whitley Public Library — $30,000 for the new auditorium expansion project; made possible in part by gifts from Andy & Toni More Community Fund and the Science & Regulatory Consultants Community Fund.
A Hope Center — $10,000 for start-up costs and ultrasound technology; made possible in part by a gift from the Phyllis Crace Fund and the Greg and Ann Fahl Community Fund.
Mission 25 — $10,000 to support a role-modeling program to enhance client education; made possible in part by the Whitley County Giving Circle for Women’s Health and the Clark Waterfall DVM Fund.
Piggy Bank Pals — $10,000 as a challenge match to re-boot the fund, which is used to assist Whitley County children in health crisis.
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile — $10,000 to bring its mobile health care program to provide services for youth in Whitley County; made possible by the Shirley Gates Fund and the Gary & Ann Dillon Community Fund.
Boomerang Backpacks — $5,000 to expand the program to support children in Churubusco; made possible in part by the Ferber Family Fund.
Community Harvest Food Bank — $5,000 to bring the veggie wagon to Whitley County; made possible in part by the Jean and Roger Long Community Fund.
Passages — $4,000 toward the costs of installing heat detecting systems in group homes; made possible in part by a gift from the Tim & Beth Bloom Community Fund.
Salvation Army of Whitley County — $3,500 for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and to supply the Grandparent’s Closet; made possible in part with funding from the Don Armstrong Community Fund.
Churubusco Childcare Center — $3,000 for wall alterations to comply with state regulations; made possible by the Don and Jane Langeloh Community Fund and the Dekko Childcare Enhancement Fund.
Early Childhood Alliance — $2,500 to help support its Parents as Teachers program in Whitley County; made possible by the Donna Harl Fund.
Fort Wayne Philharmonic — $2,500 toward the costs of bringing the annual Holiday Pops to Whitley County; made possible in part by the Rosemary Steiner Community Fund.
Royal Family Kids Camp — $2,500 for Whitley County foster care children to attend the summer camp; made possible with a gift from the Walter and Dorothy Weick Memorial Fund.
Churubusco United Methodist Food Pantry — $1,650 for freezers that will allow for safe food storage; made possible by a grant from the Jerry Busche Family Fund.
Whitley County Consolidated Schools — $1,075 to help provide a sensory room for students at Little Turtle Elementary; made possible by a gift from the Don & Sharlene Berkshire Community Fund.
Churubusco Public Library — $1,000 to offer summer concerts; made possible by the Jack and Judy Moore Community Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.