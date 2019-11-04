WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Ryan C. Raines, 51, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Alexis R. Raines, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI — neglect of a dependant, OWI per se — controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Lance M. Duckwill, 33, of Albion, was arrested Oct. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Jentsen J. Hill, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 30 by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Anna M. Merchant, 52, of New Haven, was arrested Oct. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Darryl L. Austin Jr., 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested Oct. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Alexis M. Lara, 18, of Chicago, was arrested Oct. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Francisco J. Espinoza, 24, of Stone Park, Ill., was arrested Oct. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI with a passenger under 18, OWI per se — controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
James L. Severit, 38, of Albion, was arrested Oct. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Najah D. Washington, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Deshawn F. Easley, 36, of South Bend, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Indiana State Police, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor and possession of marijuana.
Peyton L. Ackley, 20, of Brighton, Mich., was arrested Nov. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Gregory K. Palmer-Vassell, 18, of Detroit, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft.
Jalen L. Radden, 19, of Detroit, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft.
Aqeel W. Baruti, 18, of Detroit, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft.
Mariano A. Lopez-Triminio, 26, of Fond Du Lac, Wis., was arrested Nov. 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Rosario J. Santiz, 22, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Nov. 2 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Steven E. Riggle, 27, of Monroeville, was arrested Nov. 2 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI.
Marissa K. Beck, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI per se, minor in possession by consumption and possession of marijuana.
Dennis P. Culler, 29, of Ocean Springs, Miss., was arrested Nov. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with auto theft, counterfeiting and check fraud.
