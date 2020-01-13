WC Dems breakfast meeting Jan. 18
CHURUBUSCO — The Whitley County Democrats will meet on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8:30 a.m. at Brevin’s Restaurant, 200 S. Main St., Churubusco, at 8:30 a.m.
Special guest speaker will be Chip Coldiron, veteran and teacher at Norwell High School in Wells County. Coldiron is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.
Guests will order off the menu on their own. Please RSVP via email to vsade8@gmail.com by Thursday afternoon if you plan to attend.
School board meeting is Monday
CHURUBUSCO — The Smith-Green Community Schools’ Board of Trustees meeting is Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Administrative Center. A full agenda is available on the district’s website.
Learn about Farm Bill options
COLUMBIA CITY — The USDA Farm Service Agency and Purdue Extension Whitley County teamed up to offer an educational program explaining the options of the 2018 Farm Bill, Jan. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Whitley County 4-H Center.
There will be several speakers at the event. Register for the free event by calling the extension office at 260-244-7615.
