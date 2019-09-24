Happy birthday tomorrow to Janice Lockwood, Alverda Fogle, Connie Long Grant and Jaelie Longardner; and to Sue Traxler, Bernice Love, Sandy Herendeen and Jaymin Longardner on the 28th; twins Kiley and Kegan Crawford, Darrin Geiger and Mark Coonrod on the 29th; Lois Miller, Pat Pressler, Bev Crawford and Jodie Stangland on the 30th; Sharon Putt on the 1st; and to Cory Hauser and Jon Shafer on the 2nd.
Happy anniversary today to George and Michelle Pancoast and Sharon and Curt Coonrad; and on the 30th to Diane and Tony Allman and Kevin and Beth Leitch, and Scott and Teresa Smith; and on the 1st to Jerry and Rita Ransom; and Bill and Sue Ransom on the 2nd.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Dumpling Day today, tomorrow is Chocolate Milk Day, Strawberry Cream Pie Day is the 28th, Coffee Day is the 29th, Chewing Gum Day is the 30th, Homemade Cookie Day is the 1st and Custodial Worker’s Day is the 2nd.
October is Bullying Prevention Month, as well as Chili Month, Pizza Month, Crime Prevention Month, Cookie Month, Book Month, Apple Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.