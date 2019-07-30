WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked in the Whitley County Jail:
Matthew D. Smith, 44, of Claypool, was arrested July 21 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Dean A. Bontempo, 56, of Columbia City, was arrested July 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating while intoxicated per se.
Misty D. Hughes, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested July 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Linus M. Macharia, 20, of South Bend, was arrested July 22 by the Indiana State Police, charged with minor in possession of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.
Timothy H. Branning, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested July 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Shane T. Geiger, 42, of Columbia City, was arrested July 22 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft.
Kenneth L. Noll, 32, of South Whitley, was arrested July 22, charged with domestic battery to a family member less than 14 years of age.
Scott A. Swaim, 49, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while intoxicated controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se — controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Darryl W. Allen, 54, of Medway, Ohio, was arrested July 23 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana.
Kevin M. Scholz, 52, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 23 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating while intoxicated per se.
Justin Davis, 61 of Calumet City, Ill., was arrested July 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a handgun without a permit and possession of a narcotic drug.
Melany J. Moran, 35, of Hammond, was arrested July 23 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of paraphernalia, cocaine and marijuana.
Timothy W. Smith, 60, of Churubusco, was arrested July 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Michael D. Grunden, 24, of Pierceton, was arrested July 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with auto theft.
Austin L. Waller, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested July 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts invasion of privacy.
Stephen M. Dickson, 25, of Plymouth, was arrested July 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Daniel B. Gater, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested July 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with intimidation.
Dominik J. Dellinger, 21, of Warsaw, was arrested July 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated per se.
Shaun M. Solliday, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested July 25 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with failure to comply.
Michael S. Coleman Jr., of Gary, was arrested July 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while intoxicated controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and marijuana, and operating while intoxicated.
Kayla L. Weber, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested July 25, charged with failure to comply.
Tamela S. Knotts, 48, of Ligonier, was arrested July 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Dolph A. Dickmeyer, 66, of Columbia City, was arrested July 25, charged with failure to appear.
Tony Wilson, 58, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while intoxicated controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine, methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic and maintaining a common nuisance.
Marisa N. Strickler, 19, of Warsaw, was arrested July 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Linda A. Debaun, 73, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while intoxicated causing bodily injury and operating while intoxicated per se.
Mario Ely, 38, of Chicago, was arrested July 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Drew B. Robinson, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested July 26 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating while intoxicated per se.
Kevin H. D. Pence, 34, of Beecher, Ill., was arrested July 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while intoxicated second and resisting law enforcement.
Brandon X. Moore, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Jerome C. Brooks, 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated per se.
Jakalynne D. Gosnell, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill, was arrested July 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with criminal recklessness, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Kevin D. Jodlos, 23, of Moreland, Ill., was arrested July 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with criminal recklessness, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Tamara Y. Williams, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 28 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with operating while never licensed, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated per se.
Nicholas W. Beck, 25, of Fort Wayne was arrested July 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
