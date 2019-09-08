WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked in the Whitley County Jail:
Rodney L. Shepherd, 39, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with invasion of privacy and intimidation.
Sheldon A. Straessle, 20, of Roanoke, was arrested Aug. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with intimidation.
Leon E. Richardson, 62, of Chicago, was arrested Aug. 31 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI.
Jorge Reyes, 44, of Ligonier, was arrested Aug. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Dominque N. Sanders, 24, of South Bend, was arrested Sept. 1 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Dante A. Newbill Jr., 23, of South Bend, was arrested Sept. 1 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Donta L. Dozier, 40, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI 3rd or more and OWI per se.
Johnathan J. Bean, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 2 by the Indiana State Police, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Jorge Reyes, 44, of Ligonier, was arrested Sept. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Rodney L. Shepherd, 39, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with four counts of invasion of privacy, failure to comply, intimidation and criminal mischief.
Brandon B. White, 24, of New Haven, was arrested Sept. 3 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Richard Rodriguez, 46, of Waukegan, Illinois, was arrested Sept. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Terry Johnson, 57, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 4 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jacob R. Slain, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with criminal trespass.
Kristina N. Gensheimer, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft.
Cheryl S. Hunnicutt, 65, of Ligonier, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft and false informing.
Robert D. Terry Sr., 57, of Ligonier, was arrested Sept. 6, charged with habitual traffic violator C/F.
Christopher S. Bull, 40, of Evanston, Illinois, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Cullen D. Whitfield, 22, of Gary, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Skyler V. Bosserman, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.