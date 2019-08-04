Purdue Extension in northeast Indiana will host a field day on Aug. 22 for farmers and agribusiness professionals highlighting research projects being done at the Northeast Purdue Agricultural Center, NEPAC, 4821 E. CR 400S, Columbia City.
The program begins with a series of morning workshops led by Purdue Extension experts. Workshop topics and presenters include:
• Mid-season field crop disease update: Darcy Telenko, field crops pathologist, Purdue University
• Field crop insect pest update 2019: Christian Krupke, field crops entomologist, Purdue University
• Status and Prospects for the 2019 Late Planted Corn Crop: Robert Nielsen, professor of agronomy, Purdue
• Soybean update: Shaun Casteel, associate professor of agronomy, Purdue
• Personal protective equipment: Ann Kline, Purdue Extension Educator
• NEPAC research plot update: Tom Richards, NEPAC farm
Optional afternoon sessions starting at 1:30 p.m. include:
• Cover Crops and Nitrogen Management for Optimum Corn Production, by Shalamar Armstrong, Purdue Agronomy Department
Learn about Purdue’s research regarding how cover crops affect nitrogen management for corn, and strategies you can take home with you.
• UAV Demo/Discussion, by Bob Nielsen, Shaun Casteel and Purdue “Quad Squad”
Gain insight and understanding of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from Purdue specialists and Extension Educators who have been using the technology.
• Integrating Pest and Pollinator Management in Watermelon Production Systems,by Laura Ingwell, asst. professor, Extension Entomology and PhD student Jacob Pecenka
We will be discussing the use of pesticides, pest thresholds and land management as it impacts the pollinator community in seedless watermelon production. This work has implications for the management of specialty crops and field crops alike.
• Health Education/Screenings, by Lutheran Health Network
Health screening/info tables may include:
• Bone density checks
• Blood pressures
• Farm safety/injury prevention
• Sleep lab (information on sleep/wellness)
• Stop the bleed
• Heart failure/elevated cholesterol
• Sepsis
• Stroke awareness
• Heart health
* Self-guided research plot tours, by Tom Richards
The Northeast Purdue Agricultural Center has many demonstrations and research projects being conducted on this working farm. See handout by Tom Richards and visit plots.
Participants can receive private applicator recertification program credit for $10. Commercial applicator and crop adviser credits are anticipated to be available.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lunch provided. Admission is free, but registration is required to receive a meal.
Event sponsors include Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Ag Plus Inc., AgVenture KcKillip Seeds, Agro-Chem Inc., Alltech Crop Science, Baughman Tile, Beacon Credit Union, Black & Ramer Insurance, E.F. Rhoades & Sons, Inc., Farm Credit Mid-America, and Schlipf Precision Ag Inc. Visit vendor booths and displays at field day for more information.
To sign up, contact the Whitley County Extension Office at 260-244-7615 to leave your name and phone number by Aug. 16. If you require auxiliary aids and services due to a disability, or have a special dietary need, please contact us.
For more information, visit the Purdue Extension Whitley County website, extension.purdue.edu/whitley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.