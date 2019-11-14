NASHVILLE — Two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Janie Fricke, a South Whitley native, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of three No. 1 hits — “Let’s Stop Talking About It,” Your Heart’s Not In It” and “A Place To Fall Apart.”
In 1984, “Let’s Stop Talking About It,” written by Deborah Allen, Rafe Van Hoy and Rory Bourke was released in January; “Your Heart’s Not In It,” written by Tom Shapiro, Michael Garvin and Bucky Jones was released in August; and “A Place To Fall Apart,” Written by Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Freddy Powers was released in October. All three of these songs spent a week at the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Chart, adding to her total of 28 Top 40 hits.
“I have great memories performing these songs and still sing many in my shows” Fricke said. “It was an important decade in country music and I am proud to have been a part of it.”
Fricke, along with Bobby Bones, Blanco Brown, Hannah Brown, Deana Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Jim Gaffifan, Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Craig Morgan, Jennifer Nettles, Madelaine Petsch, Midland, J.B. Smoove, Pam Tillis, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood, presented at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, hosted by Carrie Underwood and special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.
“I’m thrilled beyond words to be invited to present an award this year at the CMA’s. As the show is watched my millions of viewers, I can once again connect to the industry on a special night of entertainment,” Fricke said. “It reaches out to the many generations throughout time and touches all with great music and memories. I am so proud to have won CMA Female Vocalist two years in a row, and thrilled that one is on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, along with the costume I wore while performing for President Reagan at Camp David. These memories are priceless and hard to believe! Blessings from above!”
Real Gone Music recently released “It Ain’t Easy: The Complete Hits,” available now. This is a 41-track, two-CD compilation that spans from 1977 to 1989, and includes not just her solo smashes, but also her chart-topping duets with Charlie Rich, Merle Haggard, Larry Gatlin and Johnny Duncan. As an added bonus, Fricke penned the liner notes, which are accompanied by previously unseen photos and she autographed 100 booklets for fans who order “It Ain’t Easy: The Complete Hits,” through Real Gone Music.
Raised on a farm in South Whitley,Fricke began singing in church and later turned that talent into a career which began as one of the marketing industry’s most successful jingle singers.
Long before her success as a country artist, millions of people became familiar with Fricke’s voice through ads for United Airlines, Coca-Cola, 7-Up, McDonald’s and Red Lobster. She soon became a session singer, where she was singing background in the studio with some of the biggest country stars of the late 1970s and early 1980s, including Loretta Lynn, Eddie Rabbitt, Crystal Gayle, Ronnie Milsap, Barbara Mandrell and Mel Tillis.
After a string of duets with greats such as Merle Haggard and Moe Bandy, Fricke landed a solo recording contract in the early ’80s and scored several hit singles, including “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby,” “He’s a Heartache” and “You’re Heart’s Not In It.”
She won CMA’s coveted “Female Vocalist of the Year” in 1983 and 1984 and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. She has been credited with more than 1,600 album projects and scored 36 hit singles.
In recent years, Sony Music Entertainment made four of Fricke’s classic albums available to fans on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms via the Legacy Digital Vault campaign, including The First Word In Memory, The Very Best of Janie Fricke, Black & White and Saddle in the Wind! The collection of albums features the 18-time chart-topper’s biggest hits. Legacy Recordings also released The Essential JANIE FRICKE to all digital service providers earlier this year.
In addition, Fricke put a bluegrass spin with some fresh interpretations to many of her beloved tunes with the release of Country Side of Bluegrass.
She is currently on tour. For Fricke’s most up-to-date tour schedule, visit janiefricke.com.
