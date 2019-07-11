Acid reflux can be sneaky. Most adults past the age of 30 can recognize a burning sensation in their chest after a spicy meal as being caused by stomach acid, but acid reflux can also cause a dry cough and throat clearing without causing chest burning.This is referred to as laryngopharyngeal reflux.
A patient often presents with symptoms of a dry cough that is worse after eating or when lying down. Sometimes there is throat burning or hoarseness. Occasionally there is difficulty with food getting stuck when swallowing (dysphagia). I have also had patients that have woken up in the night gasping due to this. Sometimes the dry cough from laryngopharyngeal reflux is misdiagnosed as an infection or sinus drainage.
Fortunately, there is a lot that you can do to fix this on your own. Avoid food/drink triggers: soft drinks, citrus (like orange juice) and tomato products all have lots of acid. Avoid eating less than three hours before lying down for the night.
Zantac and Prilosec are over-the-counter medications that are very useful; try Zantac first. See a doctor if you are having ongoing swallowing problems or are getting no relief. Most people find that some lifestyle changes can fix this problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.