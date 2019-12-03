COLUMBIA CITY — The Churubusco Rotary Club has purchased wreaths from Wreaths Across America to be placed on veteran graves at the Concord Cemetery near Churubusco. The public is invited to attend a brief ceremony at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The ceremony will be acknowledging veteran sacrifices by the placing of wreaths on known veteran graves in the revived cemetery, located at the intersection of Johnson Road and CR 150N, southwest of Churubusco.
Wreaths will be placed at noon Eastern time in cemeteries around the country on Dec. 14, along with a brief ceremony in conjunction with the national Wreaths Across America nonprofit organization. There are more than 1,600 participating Wreaths Across America memorial sites in cemeteries in all 50 states, in Puerto Rico and in national cemeteries on foreign soil with more than 2 million volunteers placing wreaths on veteran graves.
Volunteers across the country will all gather on the same day and at the same time to place wreaths on veteran graves to remember and respect the fallen, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. Arlington National Cemetery alone will have more than 61,000 volunteers placing wreaths. The National Cemetery in Marion and Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne are also participating memorial sites.
Concord Cemetery in Whitley County is in the process of being rescued from years of neglect and disarray. Recently, the graves of 10 Civil War soldiers, one soldier from the War of 1812, and the daughter of a Revolutionary War soldier have been located as restoration takes place.
They were honored with a veterans’ weekend commemorative reenactment ceremony.
Each one of these graves will receive a wreath sponsored by Churubusco Rotary so the veterans and their service to our country is not forgotten.
