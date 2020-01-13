One year ago
Ed Scott was named Whitley County Amateur Radio Club HAM of the Year, and Roger McEntarfer remained as president of the organization.
The City of Columbia City approved a $1 million purchase of new 911 dispatch equipment for a new center, which was expected to be put in use later in the year.
5 years ago
Kirk Anderson was the overall winner of the Silver Shoot Out at the Ideal Fish and Game Club in Churubusco.
Churubusco’s wrestling team placed fifth at Team State.
15 years ago
Three new members were sworn in to the Smith-Green school board: Brandon Almas, Bob Amber and Paul Bowser.
Sgt. Jeff Lewis was named the new Chief Deputy of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department under Sheriff Michael Schrader, after the retirement of Ted Linn. Bill Brice was selected for the open position on the department.
20 years ago
The Churubusco Police Department was kept busy on New Year’s Eve with a mugging, car fire and drunk driving incidents in Churubusco.
Diana Baker of Floral Creations by Diana in Churubusco celebrated her 10th anniversary as a Churubusco floral designer.
50 years ago
A new school scoring record went into the books in Churubusco, as Coach Jake Delagrange’s Eagles started off the new year with a 108-78 win over Eastside. The previous record was 102 points in a single game, set in 1966 against Ligonier.
The three Whitley County Commissioners petitioned Judge Ed Meyers to prevent all county license bureau managers from distributing plates without tax payment proof. This was the first year since 1933 that payment proof was not mandatory throughout the state, but local counties had the option of requiring it. At the time, the tax delinquency was $61,353.
Jan Egolf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Egolf, was named DAR Good Citizen of the year.
The Churubusco Rotary Club celebrated 25 years.
Mr. and Mrs. David Crooks announced the birth of a daughter, Margaret Irene.
Walter Trier was one of four finalists for the annual Conservation Farmer of the Year Award, according to Dayne Wilkinson, chairman of the Whitley County Soil Conservation District.
Swoverlands on the Corner was selling cowboy boots for $4.88, snow boots for $4, dress heels for $9, house slippers for $1.33 and men’s loafers for $9.
Shelton’s IGA was selling a dozen tangerines for 49 cents, a gallon of ice cream for 99 cents, Sweetheart deodorant soap, two for 29 cents, chuck roast for 57 cents a pound, and two dozen donuts for 37 cents.
