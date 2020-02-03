One year ago
Edwin Coe Spirits hosted a grand opening event at its location along U.S. 33 in Churubusco.
Five Whitley County wrestlers advanced to the semi-state after competing well at the Carroll Regional — Churubusco’s Reese Wicker and Dominic Heath, and Columbia City’s Jackson Pettigrew, Carter Wireman and Jarrett Forrester. Wicker and Pettigrew later advanced to the state finals.
Five years ago
The first significant winter storm of the season left nearly a foot of snow in many parts of northeast Indiana. The snow, combined with sub-zero temperatures, high winds and drifting led to slick and hazardous driving conditions and numerous cancellations, while Super Bowl parties went to the wayside.
Churubusco Elementary School students who won top honors in the Learning Fair for their science projects were Wyatt Neireiter, Miriam Kline, Joe Royer, Evan Palmer and Isaak Gierscher.
The Whitley County Economic Development Corporation announced that its president, Alan Tio, was among the economic development profession’s 40 Under 40 rising starts in economic development.
Multiple Churubusco Elementary School students were awarded: Mattison McCellan and Molly Abel (digital phography); Alayna Bock, Ashlyn Erwin, Elizabeth Hogeston, Jalynn Skinner and Kuper Papernbrock (music); Jake Schenher, Gaven Hart, Jake Kelly (engineering); Alaina Lehman, Logan Earle (art); Weston Skinner, Denna Royer, Addison Chordas, Katy Dreibelbis, Charlie Fisher, Dominic Ianucilli, Jon Roach, Kaelyn Marks and Cara DeBolt (science); Riley Buroff (dentistry); Brandy Hurley (Digital Dynamo); Alayna Bock (Best Instrumentalist); Luke Eby (Best of Show for art); and Elizabeth Hogeston (Vocal Showmanship Award).
Science Central in Fort Wayne was offering special festivities to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
50 years ago
James Strong received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service in the Republic of Vietnam after a year of serving in the country. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Strong, of Churubusco.
Principal Duane Wilson of Churubusco Elementary School announced that six pupils were on the first semester all-A honor roll, 48 were on the B honor roll and 19 were honorable mention students. On the A honor roll were Jeff Herron, Patrick Barrett, Cassie Richey, Kathy Stalhut, Tim Henning and JoAnn Wappes.
Five men were nominated for the Distinguished Service Award by the Jaycees — Jerry McCoy, Jerome Krider, Harold McCoy, Everett Jones and Jimmy Allman.
Churubusco Woodworking Co. was selling 2x4 studs for 69 cents, paint rollers and tray combinations for 79 cents, storm doors for $22.95 and wood paneling for $3.99.
Churubusco Super Dollar was selling semi-boneless ham for 75 cents a pound, bananas for 12 cents a pound, seven cans of pork and beans for $1, five cans of fruit cocktail for $1 and Lavoris mouthwash for 96 cents.
