Don Taylor
CHURUBUSCO — Don M. Taylor, 71, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Aperion Care in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Fort Wayne, on Jan. 14, 1948, to Donald and Lucille (Strait) Taylor. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Fort Wayne, graduating from Northside High School in 1967. He was proud to be a “Redskin”.
After high school he served in the United States Army.
He worked for Woodward Tire and then C & A Tool in Churubusco.
Don loved NASCAR.
He was a member of American Legion Post #157 and a VFW Auxiliary member.
Don is survived by the mother, Marjorie Farren; four sisters, Sara Taylor, Sandy (Steve) Miller, Cynthia (Ken) Angel and Debi Miller; nine nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Taylor; birth mother, Lucille Taylor; and his brother, Mark Farren.
Services took place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, with Military Honors.
Burial was at Orange Township Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the charity of your choice.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
