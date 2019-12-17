Happy birthday today to Kendall King and Phyllis Geiger; and tomorrow to Bradley Martin, Dianne Green, Dawn Creech and Valory Pittenger; to Lance Pulley, Marilyn Gross, Joey Lehmkuhl and Junior Geiger on the 21st; Sharon Briggs, Mike Craig, Ollie Shank, Pat Alspaugh and Ed Shively on the 22nd; Tim McDowell and Grace Krider on the 23rd; Angie Taylor, Nathan Targgart and Carla Weston on the24th; and to Brad Rosswurm, Ross Allen Ellet, Herb Gaff, Nova Tackett, Holly Fairchild and Nicole Constant on the 25th.
Happy anniversary to Jim and Nancy Ritchie on the 21st; Gary and Aimee Savieo on the 23rd; and Tony and Phyllis Sollazzo on the 24th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Hard Candy Day today, tomorrow is Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, French Fried Shrimp Day is the 21st, Date Nut Bread Day is the 22nd, Roots Day is the 23rd, Christmas Eve is the 24th and, of course, the 25th is Christmas Day.
This time of year brings back so many memories. We all have them, I think. Past Christmas’ with family, travel and parties to celebrate the season. But how about the memories we make everyday? Most of the time, they pass so fast we barely have time to appreciate them. But looking back, they are the ones I now miss the most.
Simpler, slower times — coffee with loved ones, breakfast with friends, all those times we took for granted (like they would last forever).
Now, some of those people are not here to share in the memories we are making today. Too bad, too — they would have gotten such a kick out of some of the things going on right now. Share a smile with someone you love and make their future full of happy memories. Merry Christmas, ya’ll, and be safe out there.
