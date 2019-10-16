INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional draws were announced Sunday evening for the 48th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament.
The marquee sectional in the area is in Class 3A at Angola. Five state-ranked teams are in the field, and the three Fort Wayne powerhouses will be battling on one half of the bracket to get to the final.
Two of them meet in the first match on Oct. 17 as Leo faces Concordia at 6 p.m. The Lions are led by senior middle hitter Brooke Smith, who will play at Louisville next year. Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers will follow.
The host Hornets received a first-round bye and will play in a semifinal on Oct. 19 against the winner of next Tuesday’s first-round match between Garrett and Woodlan.
Angola, led by 11 seniors, won the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship outright after defeating Eastside at home Monday evening. It dominated the visiting Railroaders after losing the first set on Sept. 26.
However, Garrett had a battle on its hands with Woodlan last Wednesday at Bateman Gymnasium. The Railroaders won in four sets, including 27-25 and 25-23 in the final two sets.
The Railroaders (24-3) are led by the outstanding trio of Logan Smith, Emma Hirchak and Morgan Ostrowski. They went 3-1 in the Warsaw Invitational on Saturday, defeating Boone Grove (32-30, 25-18), Muskegon, Michigan, Reeths-Puffer (25-14, 25-13) and Tippecanoe Valley (25-16, 25-12), but lost to New Prairie 25-22, 25-16.
Prairie Heights will host a Class 2A sectional and received a first-round bye. It will play Eastside or Churubusco in the second semifinal on Oct. 19. The Panthers defeated the visiting Eagles in five sets on Sept. 17.
Central Noble received a tough draw, playing Fairfield in the first match of the sectional at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17. The Cougars are 18-4, and one of those losses was a sweep at Fairfield on Thursday.
The CN-Fairfield winner will play Westview in the semifinals on Oct. 19.
In Class 4A, East Noble and DeKalb have had trying seasons, but caught breaks with first-round byes at Fort Wayne North Side. The Barons will either play the Legends or Northrop in the first semifinal on Oct. 19, then the Knights will play either Carroll or Snider in the second semifinal.
In Class 3A, Lakeland and West Noble drew each other in the second first-round match. Led by junior Bailey Hartsough, the Lakers have had their best season in awhile at 11-13 before Monday’s match at NorthWood. Meanwhile, the rebuild has been hard for the Chargers at 3-17 after Maddie Schermerhorn and the rest of her solid classmates and teammates graduated.
In Class 1A at Bethany Christian, Lakewood Park Christian is one of the contenders to win it along with the host Bruins and Blackhawk Christian. The Panthers drew Hamilton in round one and will face off on Oct. 17 after the Braves take on Fremont. The Marines have only played a couple varsity matches all season.
Last Thursday, Prairie Heights won at Lakeland in a Volley for a Cure match 25-15, 18-25, 29-27, 17-25, 15-13. and Churubusco defeated visiting West Noble 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13. No stats were reported on either match.
IHSAA Sectional Pairings
Class 4A (at F.W. North Side)
Oct. 17: First round — North Side vs. Northrop, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 (times not available): Semifinals — DeKalb vs. FWNS-Northrop winner, East Noble vs. Snider-Carroll winner. Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 3A (at Angola)
Next Tuesday: First round, Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: First round — Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.; Bishop Dwenger vs. Bishop Luers, 8 p.m.
Oct. 19 (times not available): Semifinals — Angola vs. Garrett-Woodlan winner, Oct. 17 winners. Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 3A (at Wawasee)
Oct. 17: First round — Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 6 p.m.; West Noble vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: Semifinals, — Wawasee-NorthWood winner vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 11 a.m.; WN-Lakeland winner vs. Jimtown, 12:30 p.m. Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 2A (at Prairie Heights)
Oct. 17: First round — Central Noble vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.; Eastside vs. Churubusco, 7:45 p.m.
Oct. 19 (times not available): Semifinals — Westview vs. CN-Fairfield winner, Prairie Heights vs. Eastside-Busco winner. Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 1A (at Bethany Christian)
Oct. 17: First round — Blackhawk Christian vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 (times not available): Semifinals — Elkhart Christian vs. Blackhawk-Fremont winner, Bethany Christian vs. LPC-Hamilton winner. Final, between semifinal winners.
